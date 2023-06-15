Centrifuge (CFG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $410,773.96

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $410,773.96 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.16814874 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $214,878.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

