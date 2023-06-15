Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading 8.4% Higher

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.32. 34,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $501.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95.

Insider Activity

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $30,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 789,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $94,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,823,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,032 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 248,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 125,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.