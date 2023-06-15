Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 300,850 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,852,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,850 shares during the period. Life Storage makes up 2.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 2.18% of Life Storage worth $182,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Life Storage stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,175. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 111.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

