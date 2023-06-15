Centersquare Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,408 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 211.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 67,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,037. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -620.00%.

HR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

