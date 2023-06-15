Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $775,000 Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,243,759 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBGS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,521,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,595,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,499,000 after buying an additional 1,673,403 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after buying an additional 892,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after buying an additional 692,889 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

JBGS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,487. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.97. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

