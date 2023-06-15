Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $56.53 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,680 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Essex Property Trust worth $56,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 101,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 248,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,677,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $233.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day moving average of $217.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 122.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

