Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 225,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,443. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

