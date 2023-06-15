Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TRNO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.86. 28,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

