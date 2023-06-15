Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,306,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110,487 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises approximately 1.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.16% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $90,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 326,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,484. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -214.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Stories

