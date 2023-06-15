Centersquare Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,374,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560,907 shares during the period. Ventas makes up about 3.3% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $287,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $185,774,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $125,019,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $109,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,690,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,125 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,916,000 after acquiring an additional 971,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho cut their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $46.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,946. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -257.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

