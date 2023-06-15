Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,019,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,454,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after buying an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after buying an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 455.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,022,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,174,000 after buying an additional 838,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of PECO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 54,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,530. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.30%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

