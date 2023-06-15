Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 348,998 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 348,998 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust comprises about 1.4% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $123,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,281,111. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

