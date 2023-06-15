CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

CNP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

