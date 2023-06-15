Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.58. 685,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,985. Celestica has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Celestica by 120.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.