CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Tops $8.57 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 15th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $43.51 million and $8.57 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05332011 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,466,889.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

