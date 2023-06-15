Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTAGF) Trading Down 4.1%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTAGF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 2.35 and last traded at 2.35. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 2.34 and its 200 day moving average is 2.27.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. The firm’s brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Others.

