CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.55. CCC Intelligent Solutions shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 152,964 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $140,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

