Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.13

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.13 and last traded at $138.40, with a volume of 641055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,764,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.