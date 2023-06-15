Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 115,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 416,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Cathedral Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. The stock has a market cap of C$150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$128.52 million during the quarter. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.1675127 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

