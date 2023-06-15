Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after buying an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.87. 883,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,925. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.17. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

