Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Catalyst Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122. Catalyst Bancorp has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 million, a P/E ratio of 107.90 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Bancorp by 72.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Catalyst Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

