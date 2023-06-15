Castellan Group Sells 775 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castellan Group lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $425.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

