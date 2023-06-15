Castellan Group Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Castellan Group lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.17.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $288.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.66. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

