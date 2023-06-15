Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Up 22.0 %

NASDAQ:CCAIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 2,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,939. Cascadia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05.

