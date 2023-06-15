Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $15.78.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

