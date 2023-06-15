Cardano Price Reaches $0.26 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.12 billion and $310.69 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.37 or 0.06558365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00034081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002975 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,889,872,798 coins and its circulating supply is 34,914,557,537 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

