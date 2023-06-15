CannabisCoin Market Cap Tops $368,585.20 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $368,585.20 and $4.89 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,106.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00292466 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00528648 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00059051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.81 or 0.00409488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

