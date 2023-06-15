Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the May 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DCNNF traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,634. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.04.

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

