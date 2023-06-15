Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the May 15th total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Price Performance
DCNNF traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,634. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.04.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Palladium Resources (DCNNF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Palladium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.