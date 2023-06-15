Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 311,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,946,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 991,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 542,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,784 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

