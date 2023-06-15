Callan Family Office LLC Takes $948,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
CIBR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 195,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,560. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43.
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
