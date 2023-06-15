Callan Family Office LLC Takes $337,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.