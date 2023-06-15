Callan Family Office LLC Takes $337,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $213.40. 155,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day moving average of $228.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

