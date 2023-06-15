Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 583,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,969,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 11.6% of Callan Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766,361 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.85.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.