Callan Family Office LLC Invests $272,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Unilever by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Unilever by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 96,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,980. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47.

Unilever Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

