Callan Family Office LLC Invests $215,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 162.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.19. 125,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $247.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total value of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at $19,721,536.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,066 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Further Reading

