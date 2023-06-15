Callan Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 20,198 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.73. 3,290,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,499. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.55.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

