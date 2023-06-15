Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Calix Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 78,353 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

