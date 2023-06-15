Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Down 54.3% in May

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,408. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

