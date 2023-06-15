BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Short Interest Update

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the May 15th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

BFIIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. 219,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,499. BurgerFi International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.