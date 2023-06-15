Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million.

Burford Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

BUR opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burford Capital Company Profile

BUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

