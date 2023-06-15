Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Releases Earnings Results

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million.

Burford Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

About Burford Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $110,137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,739,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 116,424 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,566 shares in the last quarter.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.

