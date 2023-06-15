Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Releases Earnings Results

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $380.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million.
Burford Capital Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $12.74 on Thursday. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of legal finance products and services comprising core legal finance and alternative strategies, and in the asset management business. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management and Other Services, and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters, both directly and through investment in the Group’s private funds.
