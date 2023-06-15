BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 277.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.85 to C$3.65 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

