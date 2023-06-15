Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in May

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 619.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $93.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.
Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile
