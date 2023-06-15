Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Down 56.4% in May

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 619.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock remained flat at $93.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

