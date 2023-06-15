Brokers Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.27 per share.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS.

Humana Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $455.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.58. Humana has a 52-week low of $418.70 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.