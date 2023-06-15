Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) PT at $73.72

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.72.

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Rogers Communications stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $50.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,081,000 after buying an additional 58,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 82.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

