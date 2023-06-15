Brokerages Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target at $161.20

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.20.

Several brokerages have commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after acquiring an additional 776,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $56,942,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FirstService by 38.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,406,000 after acquiring an additional 288,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FirstService by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 305,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after acquiring an additional 278,793 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Stock Down 0.1 %

FSV stock opened at $147.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $151.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 1.08.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

