Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) PT at $44.91

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXCGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Exelon by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.12 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

