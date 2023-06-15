Brokerages Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) PT at $44.91

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Exelon by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,346,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.12 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Articles

