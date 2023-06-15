Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $123.80

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $104.66 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $77.33 and a 52 week high of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

