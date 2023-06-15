Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.7% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Trading Up 4.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Shares of AVGO opened at $886.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $365.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.29.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

