Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the May 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAN traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 13,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,369. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $23.36.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

