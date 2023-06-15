Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 3,135,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $19.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
